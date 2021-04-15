Astros star sues San Antonio resort over wedding deposit

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros trots around the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of a Major League Baseball game at RingCentral Coliseum on April 02, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A ritzy San Antonio resort was supposed to be where Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan tied the knot late last year.

Instead, the baseball star and his wife filed a lawsuit Thursday against La Cantera Resort and Spa after the hotel allegedly refused to pay back the couple’s deposit.

The Bregmans booked the wedding, slated for December 2020, in August of last year, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by KSAT 12 News. The couple states that hotel officials agreed that if more than a quarter of the wedding guests were unable to attend, that the contract would be canceled.

“When we booked the wedding, cases were lower and we hoped the pandemic was subsiding,” Alex Bregman said in a news release. “However, as cases surged in Texas and across the country leading up to the wedding date, it was clear we had to make plans for a smaller ceremony with fewer guests.”

As cases began to grow due to another coronavirus wave in the winter months, the Bregmans first attempted to delay the wedding by a year, but the hotel asked for a $20,000 rescheduling fee, according to the court documents.

The Bregmans refused, instead deciding to cancel the contract. However, the resort would not refund the couple. To date, the Bregmans have paid the resort a total of $78,600, according to the lawsuit.

“We tried to work something out with the resort,” Alex Bregman said. “We made an offer to get a partial refund and have a reception after COVID, but that was rejected. Since the resort is unwilling to work with us on a solution, we feel we have no choice but to take legal action to get our deposit back.”

The couple instead got married during a smaller ceremony at the home of Reagan Bregman’s parents in Katy.

Officials with La Cantera Resort and Spa did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment on the lawsuit.