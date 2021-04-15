Man fatally shot by San Marcos police identified

Rescue Eram, 31, was shot and killed by San Marcos police after he allegedly charged at them with a weapon, officials said.

SAN MARCOS – A man fatally shot by San Marcos police after he allegedly charged at officers with a weapon was identified Thursday by city officials.

The incident happened around 12:19 a.m., Saturday, along Interstate 35, near southbound mile marker 204 for Seguin.

City officials said police saw a man, later identified as 31-year-old Rescue Eram, walking along the retaining wall on I-35 and cross traffic. Officers attempted to detain Eram “for his safety and for the safety of passing motorists,” according to a news release from the city.

Officials said Eram was holding a weapon that appeared to be a knife and that he threatened officers by moving aggressively toward them.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation before Eram turned and ran in front of traffic, almost resulting in a crash with an 18-wheeler semi-trailer truck, according to officials.

Authorities still attempted to arrest him, but Eram then “turned and fully charged officers with a weapon that was held above his head,” that was similar to “a striking or slashing motion,” according to the city.

He was then shot by officers and police then began to administer life-saving efforts, including CPR. He died of his injuries officials said.

Eram’s death is the subject of three separate investigations. The groups investigating include the Texas Rangers Division of the Department of Public Safety, the San Marcos Criminal Investigation Division, and an internal SMPD investigation.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave, as part of the department’s policy. The names of the officers have not yet been released.

Records show Eram had been arrested once in San Marcos in November 2019. He was cited with disregarding a traffic barrier, failure to yield to emergency vehicles and having an expired registration. He was also indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the same case.