Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike during crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was thrown from his motorcycle after crashing into the back of a pickup truck.

The crash happened around 2:21 a.m., Sunday, on SW Loop 410 and S. Zarzamora.

Police said both the motorcycle and the pickup truck were traveling southbound when the motorcycle hit the back of the truck. The impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike, according to officials.

Authorities said they also believe the motorcyclist may have been hit by another vehicle after the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the pickup truck lost control and slammed into a wall divider.

He was taken into custody under the suspicion of alcohol, according to police.

Charges are still pending in the crash and Loop 410 southbound lanes were shut down for a few hours as authorities worked to process the scene.

