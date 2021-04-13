Driver killed in vehicle crash on access road of Highway 90, police say

A man in his 50s is dead following a vehicle crash on the access road of Highway 90, San Antonio police said.

Police were notified of the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday from a passerby who said they saw a wrecked vehicle near the access road of Highway 90 westbound on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find the driver deceased.

Police said they believe the man was killed in a single-vehicle crash and that it may have occurred overnight because the engine was cold when they arrived on the scene.

Investigators say they are now working to determine why the car went through a fence and ended up facing the opposite direction. A sergeant said the driver likely had to be “going very fast.”

A San Antonio Police Department helicopter searched the area for additional people in a surrounding field but did not locate anyone.

A section of the access road where the crash occurred is expected to be closed until about 10:30 a.m., but no part of Highway 90 is closed at this time.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

