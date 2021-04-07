Driver hospitalized after 2-vehicle rollover crash on West Side, police say

The 2-vehicle rollover crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Commerce Street and Northwest 19th Street on the city’s West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle rollover crash late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Commerce Street and Northwest 19th Street on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man was driving a sedan and collided with a pickup truck at the intersection. That’s when, police said, the sedan rolled over and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash. The man driving the sedan was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical in stable condition.

SAPD said neither driver was intoxicated and that at this time, no charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The truck was still able to drive away following the crash, police said.