North Side shooting leaves 1 injured, man on run, SAPD says

Victim transported with non-life-threatening injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

San Antonio police respond to an incident on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in the 6900 block of San Pedro Avenue, south of Loop 410. (Adam Barraza, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the North Side left one man injured and another on the run, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The incident occurred just after 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to McManus, two men were arguing when one pulled a gun and shot the other in the lower back before fleeing on foot.

The chief said the victim was staying at the Migrant Resource Center nearby.

The man who fled was believed to have later escaped in a vehicle, McManus said.

“We believe we have very good information on who that suspect might be,” he said.

McManus said police were working off a description of the suspect, but the chief did not specifically give a description.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD believes the incident was isolated to the two men.

