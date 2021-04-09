Motorcyclist in New Braunfels hit, killed by 2 oncoming cars after crash with pickup truck, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A motorcyclist in New Braunfels was hit and killed by two oncoming cars after a crash with a pickup truck Thursday evening, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 46 West at Oak Run Point.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, Russell Camp III, 38, was wearing a helmet and was traveling inbound on Highway 46 when he had the crash with a pickup truck. That’s when, police said, the force of the collision caused Camp to veer into the opposite lanes of traffic where he was struck by the two oncoming cars.

A Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was nearby quickly arrived on scene and immediately began lifesaving measures. Camp, however, died at the scene.

A 51-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles that struck the man was taken to Christus New Braunfels Hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries.

Outbound traffic on Hwy 46 West was closed for more than 4 hours while the investigation was underway and while the scene was cleared of debris.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and no charges are expected to be filed, police said.