Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old last seen in far west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen last seen on the county’s far west side.

The sheriff’s office said Daniel D’Anthony Soto, 16, was last seen on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sage Run.

Soto is five feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, white shirt, grey pants and black and purple Nike shoes.

⚠️🚨MISSING PERSON-Please Share🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 16 year old Missing Person... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 12, 2021

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org

