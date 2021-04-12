Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man from Temple

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a missing 78-year-old man from Temple. Don Johnston was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of River Hills Court in Temple.

According to a news release, Don Johnston was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of River Hills Court in Temple.

Johnston is driving a dark gray 2004 Dodge Dakota with Texas License plate LRF7643. The passenger side window is broken and covered with cardboard.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair, a full beard and brown eyes.

Johnston was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan golf shorts.

Johnston is diagnosed with cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Johnston, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.