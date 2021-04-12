Man accused of trying to entice child in Kerrville park, police say

A man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried enticing a child at a Kerrville park to go with him, according to the police department.

Kaleb Daniel Horner, 29, was taken into custody Friday, Kerr County Jail records showed. He was released from jail Saturday after posting bail, which was set at $25,000.

On Thursday, Kerrville police received a report from a parent who said a man approached their child at Louis Hays Park on Thompson Drive, according to public information officer and community services Sgt. Jonathan Lamb. The man allegedly “offered the child money to go with him to another location,” police said.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify Horner as the suspect. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for him and brought him into custody on Friday night in the 400 block of Dean Street. Police also arrested Daniel Vaughn at the home, on suspicion of hindering apprehension, drug possession charges and resisting arrest.

Kerr County court records show that Horner’s criminal history stretches back to 2009, including drug charges and vehicle burglary charges.