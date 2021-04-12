FBI seeks help finding missing 31-year-old man last seen near Monterrey, Mexico

Images courtesy of the Little Rock office of the FBI.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – The FBI is seeking information from the public about a man who may been kidnapped in Mexico.

According to the FBI, Luis Davila, 31, went to visit his girlfriend near Monterrey and has not been seen since March 29.

Davila, of Bentonville, Arkansas, is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to the FBI, Davila was driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima with Arkansas license plate number 936-VET. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

The FBI said they believe Davila may still be in Mexico, possibly near Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

The public is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

