Have you seen this man? The FBI says he threatened to bomb a Texas bank during robbery

The man—known to FBI officials as the ‘Bank Bomb Bandit’— was last seen in Weimar, Texas

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Image courtesy of the the FBI Houston Office. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEIMAR, Texas – The FBI is asking the public for help in locating and identifying a bank robbery suspect who threatened to set off a bomb if he didn’t get cash.

The robbery happened in Weimar — about 110 miles east of San Antonio.

According to the FBI, at 1:22 p.m. on March 30, a man entered the Hill Bank & Trust Co., located at 201 E. Main Street, and demanded money from the bank teller. Officials are calling the man the “Bank Bomb Bandit” after he threatened to set off a bomb if the teller did not give him money.

The FBI says the man made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses describe the man to be in his late 30s to early 50s and had a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, a light gray hat with writing on the front, black shoes with white soles and a black cloth facemask.

Officials say the man was driving a light gray or silver-colored sedan.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

