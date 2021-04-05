Driver injured in North Side crash ran red light, San Antonio police say

Police say the driver of the white Honda caused the crash by running a red light.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver who was injured in a crash on the city’s North Side early Monday morning caused it by running a red light.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Jones-Maltsberger Road.

Police say the 21-year-old man was behind the wheel of his white Honda, heading south on Jones-Maltsberger when he ran the red light.

His car collided with a silver BMW that was heading west on Thousand Oaks.

Police say the driver of this BMW and his 3 passengers escaped serious injury. (KSAT 12 News)

Both cars hit a curb, then slammed into a concrete retaining wall.

The Honda spun around, hit the wall a second time and finally stopped in the middle of the street.

Police say that driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was knocked unconscious.

They say the driver of the BMW was able to help him out of his vehicle.

Ad

An ambulance then rushed the Honda driver to a hospital.

Police say the driver of the BMW and his three passengers all were able to walk away without any serious injuries.

READ MORE: