Man pulls driver from car after crash in busy North Side intersection

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a crash early Monday in the middle of a busy North Side intersection.

Two cars collided in the middle of the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Jones Maltsberger Road shortly before 3 a.m.

Police say the driver of a silver BMW got out of his wrecked car and helped to pull the other driver out of his vehicle.

The driver who was pulled from his car had been knocked unconscious, police say.

That man was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police say he suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW had at least two other people in his car with him.

They did not suffer any injuries, police said.