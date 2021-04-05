Motorcyclist hospitalized after being hit by car at West Side intersection, police say

A man on a motorcycle was hit by a car late Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a car at a West Side intersection late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Saunders Avenue and South Zarzamora Street, not far from West Commerce Street.

According to police, the motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection from behind.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not intoxicated and did stop to try and render aid, so no charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The motorcyclist’s condition is not currently known.