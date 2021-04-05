Man on scooter hit by pickup truck at East Side intersection, police say

A man on a scooter was hit by a truck on the city’s East Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man on a scooter was hit by a pickup truck on the city’s East Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Hackberry and Nevada Street, just east of Interstate 37.

According to police, a young man on a scooter was hit by a GMC pickup truck, and then the driver stayed at the scene.

Police said the man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.