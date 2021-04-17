BCSO: Teen hit, killed by vehicle while walking on side of road overnight

A teen was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of the road overnight in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 10:53 p.m., Friday, on FM 1937 and Arcositas.

Deputies were first dispatched to the location for a report of a crash with injuries. After arriving on scene, they found a 15-year-old had been fatally struck by a vehicle.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the BCSO. The driver of the vehicle that hit the teen stayed on scene and was found not to be intoxicated, deputies said.

The area was closed off to other drivers as crews worked to clear the area.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing.

