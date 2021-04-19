Visit San Antonio names new president, CEO

Marc Anderson will be the next president and CEO of Visit San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Marc Anderson will be the next president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, the city’s tourism agency board of directors announced.

According to a news release, Anderson brings 29 years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry to his new position in San Antonio, including work in global sales, marketing, public relations and e-commerce.

For the past six years, Anderson has served as Chief Operating Officer for Choose Chicago, the sales and marketing entity for the City of Chicago, and McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America. For that worldwide major destination, the Chicago native showcased a unique experience in growing market share for both citywide conventions and leisure/global development (tourism), and now focuses on a new emerging San Antonio market. Additionally, Anderson has extensive international experience, promoting the United States as well as developing new territories with influential relationships in Canada, China and the Middle East.

Anderson, who takes over June 1, succeeds Casandra Matej, who joined Visit Orlando in January.

“I am thrilled to join the Visit San Antonio team and this vibrant community that is poised for not only an incredible recovery, but extensive growth in the coming years,” Anderson said. “As the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio is experiencing a renaissance unlike many cities in our country. The city’s pro-tourism and pro-business stance was an invigorating and welcome opportunity.

“After all, DMOs are in existence to drive economic impact and tax revenues, increase demand, create new jobs and keep people working and uplift our cities across the world.”

Jeffrey Arndt, chairman of the Visit San Antonio board, said the agency’s vacancy drew a “significant talent level” of candidates and that “it was evident to the committee almost immediately that Marc’s ability to perform at the highest level, along with his business acumen, would align very well with the work of the Visit San Antonio team.

“Our Board of Directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Marc’s caliber into our community and to help guide Visit San Antonio into the future. Marc joins an already outstanding team in San Antonio, and possesses the qualifications and expertise to help us navigate through the COVID recovery period and create a lasting impact on our area.”