Here’s how, where to vote early now in Bexar County for the May 1 election

Early voting is underway in San Antonio for high-profile races, including the mayor, City Council, a proposition aimed at repealing police officers’ collective bargaining power and a proposition that could expand the use of bonds.
Election Day is set for May 1, but locals can submit a ballot now through April 27 during the early voting period.
Hours for early voting will be:
- Monday, April 19-Friday, April 23: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday, April 25: Closed.
- Monday, April 26-Tuesday, April 27: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
The early voting locations include:
- Bexar County Election Department: 1103 S. Frio St. (Deaflink available)
- Brookhollow Library: 530 Heimer Rd.
- Castle Hills City Hall (community room): 209 Lemonwood Drive
- Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce
- Cody Library: 11441 Vance Jackson
- Collins Garden Library: 200 North Park
- Converse Senior Center (Old Converse City Hall): 405 S. Seguin
- Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road
- Cortez Library: 2803 Hunter
- Encino Library: 2515 East Evans Road
- Great Northwest Library: 9050 Wellwood
- Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road
- Henry A. Guerra, Jr. Library: 7978 W. Military Drive
- John Igo Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
- Johnston Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive
- Julia Yates Semmes Library @ Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Road
- Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman St.
- Las Palmas Library: 515 Castroville Road
- Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road
- Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway
- Maury Maverick, Jr. Library: 8700 Mystic Park
- McCreless Library: 1023 Ada St.
- Mission Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.
- Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road
- Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel Hall - Room 108 A&B): 3535 N. Ellison Drive
- Palo Alto College (Performing Arts Center): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
- Parman Library @ Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak
- San Antonio College (Victory Center): 1819 N. Main Ave.
- Schaefer Library: 6322 U.S. Hwy 87 E.
- Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Court
- Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St.
- St. Mary’s University (AT&T Center For Information Technology Room 108): 1 Camino Santa Maria
- Tobin Library @ Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach
- Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive
- University Of Texas San Antonio: 1 Utsa Blvd.
- Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive
- Wonderland Mall of The Americas @ Crossroad: 4522 Fredericksburg Road
Any U.S. citizen who is 18 years old by Election Day and registered to vote in Texas by the April 1 voter registration deadline can vote in the election, with a few exceptions prohibited by law. The deadline to register to vote in this election has already passed.
Voters will need a valid form of identification to cast a ballot.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo IDs that voters will need to take to the polling site:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Bexar County voters who want to vote by mail must submit this application to the Bexar County Elections Department. The deadline for the elections department to receive an application for a mail ballot is 5 p.m. April 20. The applications must be received — not postmarked — at that time.
Applications must be mailed to:
Bexar County Elections (Early Voting Clerk)
1103 S. Frio St., Suite 200
San Antonio, TX 78207-6328
Voters can hand-deliver their ballots to the Early Voting Clerk from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day (Saturday, May 1, 2021) only.
