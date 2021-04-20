San Antonio police say driver fell asleep at wheel just before dramatic crash

Police say despite the way her car looked, the woman was alert and talking when they found her.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being treated at a hospital after a dramatic crash early Tuesday that involved her car flying off an elevated highway and landing on the ground below.

San Antonio police say the woman told them she fell asleep behind the wheel just before the crash, which happened around 5 a.m.

Car goes airborne off Loop 1604 overpass in Stone Oak after woman allegedly falls asleep at the wheel

The woman was headed west on Loop 1604 at the time, approaching Stone Oak Parkway. Police say she lost control of her car, causing it to drive off the overpass.

The car fell through the two sides of the highway. (KSAT 12 News)

The car fell through the open space between the two sides of the elevated highway and initially hit the ground.

From there, the vehicle bounced up to the top of a highway wall, then slid down it back to the ground.

The car came to rest in a grassy area next to the westbound turnaround lane.

Police officer points out the path the car took after it left the elevated highway. (KSAT 12 News)

Police say the woman was talking and alert when they found her.

Although they did not know the extent of her injuries, officers said she was being taking to a hospital as a precaution.

The turnaround lane was shut down for about 30 minutes while police investigated the crash.