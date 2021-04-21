Do you know this man? San Antonio police say he robbed a Northwest Side Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a Northwest Side robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery happened at a Walmart located at 6703 West Loop 1604 North.

Police said a man was shoplifting at the Walmart and was approached by a loss prevention associate about his actions around 6 p.m. on April 7.

The man threatened the store employee and said that he would stab him if the employee did not back away, police said.

The man left the store on foot, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or submit a tip online at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

