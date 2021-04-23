Tejano music pioneer to embark on a new health care career

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano music pioneer Shelly Lares has announced she will retire after her LMD82 Legacy Tour to promote her last album at the end of next year to embark on a very different demanding career.

Lares said she would start nursing school to become a hospice nurse to care for patients at the end of their lives.

“I know God put me on this earth for that purpose,” Lares said.

She said that she’s proud of what she’s accomplished during her 40-year career, including being recognized for “Soy Tu Amor,” her first number one hit, as the most played Latin song in 1994. She later became the youngest inductee in the Tejano Music Hall of Fame and was nominated for both a Grammy and Latin Grammy, including one for a song she did on her own recording label.

“In a world of major, major labels, it’s not an easy task,” Lares said.

Ad

But amid her success, Lares said, “I always wanted to do something bigger and more meaningful in my life.”

Lares didn’t know what that would be until she became her father’s caretaker.

“God was planting that seed within my heart,” she said.

Ad