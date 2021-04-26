Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 26: Metro Health reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 216,339 total COVID-19 cases and 3,350 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 233 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 262 patients are hospitalized, 80 are in the intensive care unit and 50 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 74% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 750,879 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 497,266 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

