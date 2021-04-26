SA Metro Health offers COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metro Health is upping their efforts with making the COVID-19 vaccine easily available for communities all over the city.

On Sunday, they started their mobile vaccine clinic at the Antioch Sports Complex on the East Side.

Kenneth Kemp, the pastor of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, said he is grateful the city provided resources in the manner that they have.

“We had some young men, young women going to college, that came to our youth day today,” Kemp said. “They needed a vaccination to go back and stay in a dormitory. So, they came along with their parents and grandparents. So it has been a fantastic day.”

He said he is happy to see people taking advantage of getting their vaccines, however, things were moving slow.

“I think that has to do with the fact that so many people in our community, thankfully, have been vaccinated at this point,” Kemp said.

He said a part of the slowness includes hesitancy.

“I want people to know that these clinics are great,” Kemp said. “To walk up and get the same vaccination you could get at the clinic, Alamodome, doctors office, anywhere! It is the vaccination with qualified medical personnel to administer it.”