Update: Weekend closure of Interstate 10 near Boerne postponed due to weather

The U.S. Highway 87 (Main Street) bridge over Interstate 10 is set to be demolished.

SAN ANTONIO – Update (9 a.m. April 29): The Texas Department of Transportation has postponed a planned closure of Interstate 10 due to weather.

The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between State Highway 46 (Bandera Road) and Scenic Loop had been scheduled to close from Friday night to Monday morning due to construction.

TxDOT on Thursday morning said the work will be rescheduled for the weekend of May 14-16.

Following a set of storms Wednesday night through Thursday morning, another upper low is set to move into the San Antonio area on Friday and bring more rain through Saturday.

🌟UPDATE🌟This weekend's closure on I-10 in Boerne has been POSTPONED due to weather. The work will be rescheduled for the weekend of May 14-16. https://t.co/4D1IMt876B — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 29, 2021

Original (7:05 a.m. April 27): A portion of Interstate 10 on the far Northwest Side will be closed for 56 hours straight this weekend due to ongoing construction on the highway.

The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between State Highway 46 (Bandera Road) and Scenic Loop will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.