BCSO deputy arrested, accused of choking family member

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy faces a felony assault charge after being accused of choking a family member during a dispute Wednesday morning, BCSO officials confirmed.

The 30-year-old deputy, whose name has not been released, was arrested sometime after 9 a.m. in the 4000 block of E. Southcross Blvd. after a verbal disturbance escalated to assault, BCSO officials said.

The deputy, who was hired in February and was a probationary employee, was handed an order of dismissal following his arrest.

He is the ninth deputy arrested so far this year and the second in as many days.

Jailer Eduardo Sanchez, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday after a Bexar County Grand Jury indicted him on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Sanchez is accused of punching an inmate with a pair of handcuffs in May 2020, causing a serious injury to one of the inmate’s eyes, BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said Tuesday.

Officials said the deputy’s name will be released once he is magistrated.