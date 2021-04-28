Police look for suspects after man shot at Northwest Side gas station

A man was shot in the leg while pumping gas in the 8600 block of Huebner Road on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in the leg while pumping gas at a Northwest Side convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. after a man and his girlfriend stopped at the Circle K in the 8600 block of Huebner Road for fuel.

While the man was pumping gas, he was approached by three people and some sort of argument developed. Someone in the group shot the man in the leg, according to SAPD.

The trio ran away from the scene and the victim’s girlfriend ran into the store to call for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they don’t believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Also on KSAT: