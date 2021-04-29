Authorities investigating after people in van try to kidnap student outside Crystal City middle school

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in Zavala County are investigating an attempted abduction of a student outside a middle school this week.

In a letter to parents, Crystal City ISD’s Acting Superintendent Albero Gonzales said the incident happened at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the student pick-up zone at Benito Juarez Middle School, which is located in the vicinity of the district’s two elementary schools.

He said four people in a black van opened the sliding door and two of the occupants gestured for a child to approach them.

The child, whose age and gender are unknown, reported the suspicious vehicle to a staff member, a parent and the CCISD police, Gonzales said.

He added that they are continuing to monitor the situation.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said its deputies were “actively patrolling” school zones.

Ad

At 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, officials said a person reported a suspicious van that is possibly tied to the attempted abduction.

The caller first noticed a white pickup truck on private property and the driver was “suspicious and kept staring” at the reporting person, officials said. After the truck left, a black van drove in the reporting person’s driveway and also kept staring, officials said.