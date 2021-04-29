San Antonio police investigating shooting on city’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the parking lot of Park North Plaza, not far from North Star Mall and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim told officers he was with a friend and was asleep in the passenger seat of a car that was parked in a parking lot. That’s when, police said, the victim said he woke to gunfire just before noticing he was wounded.

The victim told police his friend was not in the car after the shooting. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A motive for the shooting is not known.