Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 30: Metro Health reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 217,486 total COVID-19 cases and 3,354 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 267 new cases as of Friday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 230 patients are hospitalized, 69 are in the intensive care unit and 44 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 768,771 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 524,774 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: