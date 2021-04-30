Saturday is election day in San Antonio. Find polling locations, sample ballot and rain chances here.

Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the May 1 election on our Vote 2021 page. At 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com.

Saturday is election day and voters in Bexar County can head to any polling location to cast a ballot.

In San Antonio, voters will decide who will lead the city and city council as well as decide the fate of the controversial Proposition B. Depending on where you live, you may be voting in city, school district, water district or special elections.

More than 240 voting centers in Bexar County will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. See the full sample ballot here.

Below is a list of polling sites that will be open on Saturday:

In an effort to get locals to the polls, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving passengers who show their voter registration cards free rides all day Saturday.

Voters may want to bring an umbrella in case they have to wait in line outside as San Antonio’s forecast calls for potentially heavy rain through Saturday evening.

