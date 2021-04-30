Loved ones gather to remember BCSO deputy who died of COVID-19 complications one year ago

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends of Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy De La Fuente gathered at Converse First Baptist Church to remember and honor him Friday morning on the anniversary of his death.

De La Fuente, who succumbed to complications from COVID-19, was dedicated to his job at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for more than 27 years.

“He loved what he did. He was such a proud Texas peace officer, and he loved the law,” said Pauline Pezina De La Fuente, widow of Timothy De La Fuente.

Pezina De La Fuente said her husband was working at the jail when he contracted the novel coronavirus before testing positive for COVID-19.

“(Timothy), unfortunately, didn’t have the luxury to working from home, nor working six feet away from the inmates,” she said.

A year after Timothy De La Fuente’s death, his wife says she still hasn’t received any of her late husband’s benefits.

“We worked all our lives, and we’re not asking for a handout. We’re asking just for the governor to do the right thing and get these families, not just mine but all the other families like mine, the benefits they deserve,” Pauline said.