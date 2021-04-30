Why insurance professionals say it's best to be meticulous with property repairs

SAN ANTONIO – Joshua Cloud with Cloud Roofing Co. says his business has been busy getting calls about repairs following the storms that battered through our area on Wednesday.

The best thing roofers can do is put up tarps while waiting for drier weather to assess the damage and begin repairs. Cloud says anyone who lived in an area with heavy hail should call a licensed roofer for an assessment.

“If they had over one-inch hail for a considerable amount of time, more than likely, they had hail damage,” he said.

Rebekah Nelson, with USAA, says there were not a lot of claims filed in San Antonio, and those who have damage should contact their insurance company to begin the process.

“If you have sustained damage and need to make temporary repairs, go ahead and do so. Just take photographs and keep your receipts for anything that you may have had to purchase,” Nelson said.

The same goes for auto damage from hail.

Ad

Nelson’s biggest warning is not to fall for fraudulent roofers.

“Any time a storm like this moves through an area, we often see an increase in fraudulent contractors. If a contractor is asking you for a large sum of money upfront or giving you an estimate that just seems too good to be true, it probably is. And those should be red flags,” she said.