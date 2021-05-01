Hollywood Park police catch suspected catalytic converter thief red-handed

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – A Hollywood Park police officer made an arrest in a catalytic converter theft after the suspect ran off but then returned to the scene minutes later, allegedly trying to play off his involvement.

An officer patrolling the 16100 block of San Pedro Avenue noticed a flash of light coming from under a parked vehicle. When he got closer, he saw two feet sticking out, according to Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard.

“Because we have been hit several times as well, we pretty much had an idea of what was going on,” Prichard said.

The officer saw the suspected thief get up, drop his saw and take off running. But minutes later, the suspect returned to the crime scene, saying he was there to pick up his stolen truck.

“The officer knew exactly what he was wearing, saw him face-to-face, had his flashlight on him. So he had a really good description of the individual. So he was caught,” Prichard said.

James Jasso, 30, is charged with misdemeanors, criminal mischief and evading arrest.

Police say the catalytic converter Jasso was attempting to pull off was still hanging on, but there were three others inside the vehicle, along with metal cutting equipment.

Tai Nguyen, who owns the van involved in the theft, says this has happened many times before in the decades he’s done business in the area.