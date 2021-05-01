Man, 31, sexually abused girl while working at family’s home for several years, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a girl since she was in kindergarten while working at her family’s home for several years, San Antonio police said.

An arrest affidavit states the girl told her father, who then told police that Marcos Cabrera had offered her candy to come to a bedroom upstairs and perform a sexual act on April 14.

The girl told police the first incident happened when she was five or six-years-old. The last incident happened when she was nine-years-old, according to the affidavit.

On April 22, the girl’s parents gave police a video-recorded interview they had with the Cabrera in their home. The interview happened the same day the girl’s parents were notified of the incidents, according to the affidavit.

The suspect confessed to giving the girl candy and taking upstairs, but he denied doing anything wrong, according to police.

Records with the Bexar County jail show Cabrera is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and was arrested on May 1.

His bond is set at $50,000.

