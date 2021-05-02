Woman crossing downtown street hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

A woman was hit by a vehicle early Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Alamo and 10 streets.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing the street near Maverick Park downtown.

San Antonio police said the incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Alamo and 10th streets.

The woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SAPD.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

At this time it is unclear if the driver of the vehicle is facing any charges.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

