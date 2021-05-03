SAN ANTONIO – Rusty Taco is set to open its first San Antonio location this summer.

The restaurant, which plans to open more locations in Alamo City in 2022 and 2023, already operates 32 locations across 10 states.

Rusty Taco’s menu features more than 20 street-style tacos including a selection of breakfast tacos which will be served all day, according to a spokesperson.

Andy Besing with the San Antonio-based Lone Star Restaurant Group said he and partner Perrin Larsh “want to bring an authentic and simple taco concept to our city who we know loves tacos as much as we do.”

Rusty Taco interior (Haigwood Studios 2018 )

Rusty Taco is set to open at the Bulverde Marketplace on Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. The 3,000 square foot eatery is currently in the design phase and will feature a 900 square foot outdoor patio.

This location will also feature a custom-built, full-service bar. “Nothing accompanies a taco better than a refreshing margarita or cold mixed drink that can be enjoyed on our expansive patio with roll-up style garage doors,” Besing said.