Bexar County school districts planning how they will spend federal funding dollars

SAN ANTONIO – School districts across Bexar County are planning how they will use millions of federal dollars heading their way.

State leaders recently announced they are releasing $11.2 billion in federal pandemic relief funding to help public schools.

“We are just very grateful that this funding is coming. There are so many needs for students. Sixty-one thousand students are going to come back to us in the fall, and we may not know what their invisible needs are -- whether they be mental health, social, emotional challenges or learning loss. And so we are very grateful to have this very important funding coming our way,” said Aubrey Chancellor, executive director of communications at North East ISD.

Chancellor said the district wants to invest in mental health resources.

“When everyone returns, we know they’re going to come back with some things that we are going to need to really address,” she said.

The district will also use the federal funds for summer school.

“We usually have summer school at a handful of our campuses. But this coming summer, we’re going to offer it at 24 different locations. We expect to have thousands more than what we typically have, and so that is going to cost millions more than it typically would. So that is important because we really need to see where students are,” Chancellor said.

Every school district has been allocated different amounts of funding. For North East ISD, it’s more than $117 million, and Northside ISD received more than $172 million.

