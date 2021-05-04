Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 4: Metro Health reports 165 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 218,712 total COVID-19 cases and 3,373 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 165 new cases as of Tuesday. One new death was reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 223 patients are hospitalized, 71 are in the intensive care unit and 42 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 785,170 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 563,605 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: