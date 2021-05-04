D’Hanis residents are hopeful for FEMA assistance following severe storm, hail damage

D'HANIS, Texas – D’Hanis residents are hoping for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as they continue to pick up the destruction left behind by Wednesday’s severe weather.

Suzanne Koch, an area resident, said she witnessed the tornado that touched down in the area first-hand.

“The devastation has never been this bad before,” Koch said. “My dad was watching the map for a couple of hours. I then noticed Adam Casket said to take cover if you lived in D’hanis. We went to the hallway and we shut the doors behind us and that is when I heard all the windows shattering and I started feeling the wind inside the house.”

She said she is thankful to be alive, but is devastated by the aftermath.

“I would say $10,000 to $20,000 in damage,” Koch said. “The roof alone will cost $20,000.”

Kay Markle, another resident, said she is hopeful for federal assistance, but skeptical of the end result.

“It is the dollar amount,” Markle said. “We don’t come anywhere near the millions of dollars that are required for FEMA to come in. There may be some state money they are working on it. It is highly doubtful.”

Markle is also the president of the board of directors for the Lone Star Corral RV Co-op which has a community of residents who are 55 years old or older. She, like her neighbors, experienced significant damage during the storm.

