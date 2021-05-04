Edison High School students want you to pick their kicks in nationwide contest to support art program

SAN ANTONIO – One group of San Antonio students is giving a couple of pairs of Vans shoes the Fiesta experience as part of a contest to help support their art program.

Students at Thomas Edison High School are competing against other teams nationwide for $50,000 dollars to help support their art program.

The contest is part of the Vans Custom Culture competition.

The students at Edison are currently ranked 50th in voting and hope to make a slot in the contests’ top five with their Fiesta flair.

“So, these are the shoes. I have the alamo and then I have the riverwalk. and then I have papel picado and then I have SATX and of course, they were inspired by San Antonio,” said Rogelio Zamarripa, a junior at the school and the lead artist for the project.

However, Zamarripa is not the only artist at the school showing off his kicks.

Maya Lopez and Baymika Wong teamed up to create another pair of shoes that feature iconic sweet treats good enough to eat.

“So, one of the things we thought of was pan dulce,” Lopez told KSAT. “And so that’s one of our main components here.”