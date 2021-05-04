Popular San Antonio chef expanding stadium restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

San Antonio chef and restaurateur Johnny Hernandez has struck a deal with Spurs Sports & Entertainment to expand his La Gloria and Burgerteca concepts to Toyota Field.

Hernandez teamed with the Spurs in 2018, transforming part of AT&T Center into La Gloria and Burgerteca combo on the arena’s balcony level. This is an extension of that relationship as SS&E, which owns SAFC, operates Toyota Field.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we really worked on the partnership over the last six months,” Hernandez told me.

Unlike the popular chef’s other restaurants, this venture won’t have indoor seating.

“It’s a 100% outdoor facility,” he said.

The plan is to offer a menu at Toyota Field similar to what La Gloria and Burgerteca provide at the Spurs’ East Side arena.

While the public dining at the soccer stadium will be outdoors, suite holders will also have access to specialty menus.