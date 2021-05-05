Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 5: Metro Health reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 218,819 total COVID-19 cases and 3,375 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 107 new cases as of Wednesday. Two new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 217 patients are hospitalized, 68 are in the intensive care unit and 40 are on ventilators. There are 7% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 789,886 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 576,779 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

