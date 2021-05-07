6 arrested in drug bust on San Antonio’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Six people are in custody, two of which are being held in a federal facility, following a drug bust on the North Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The bust comes after a similar incident involving the same suspects just weeks ago when deputies found several ounces of narcotics and cash in plain sight at the residence in the 100 block of Trudell Road, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

According to Salazar, deputies found a couple hundred grams of methamphetamine and black tar heroin and $9,000. The suspects were arrested for drug possession.

Since that incident, Salazar said deputies were notified the drug operation was back up and running, which led to the BCSO setting up surveillance near the residence Thursday morning. Deputies saw the suspects’ vehicle leaving the home and that’s when they conducted a traffic stop near Loop 410 and Ingram Road.

Guillermo Moyado, 38, and Joaquin Cardenas, 39, were arrested during the traffic stop after deputies seized five kilos of black tar heroin and five kilos of methamphetamine from their vehicle, according to the BCSO.

Ad

Moyado and Cardenas were booked into the Karnes federal holding facility for possession with intent to distribute five kilos of heroin or more and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine or more, according to the BCSO.

Four others were arrested after deputies returned to the residence with a search warrant and found two more kilos of heroin. In total, officials found seven kilos of heroin and 1.5 kilos of meth, according to the BCSO.

In addition to Moyado and Cardenas, the following suspects were arrested:

Crystal Coronado, 34, is facing the following charges:

POSS W/I DEL CS PG1 4G - 200G Felony, 1st Degree Bond: $30,000.00

POSS W/I DEL CS PG1 OVER 400G Felony, 1st Degree Bond: $60,000.00

Jeanette Gloria, 38, is facing the following charges:

POSS CS PG 1 1 GRAM TO 4 GRAM Felony, 3rd Degree Bond: $50,000.00

POSS CS PG 1 4 GRAMS TO 200 G Felony, 2nd Degree Bond: $15,000.00

POSS CS PG 1 1 GRAM TO 4 GRAM Felony, 3rd Degree Bond: $10,000.00

Jose Delgado, 38, is facing the following charges:

POSS CS PG 1 4 GRAMS TO 200 GRAMS Felony, 2nd Degree Bond: $15,000.00

Kenneth Peterson, 28, is facing the following charges:

PAROLE VIOLATION Felony, 3rd Degree Bond: RWOB

POSS CS PG 3 LESS THAN 28 GRAM Misdemeanor, Class A Bond: 3500.00

The street value of the drugs that were found in the residence is well over $700,000, according to Salazar. Another $8,500 in cash was found at the home as well, according to officials.

Ad

The BCSO’s Gang Unit and Organized Crime Unit handled the investigation of the drug bust.

Officials said this is the third incident involving a drug bust this week alone, according to the BCSO; however, this incident is separate from the previous two.

More on KSAT: