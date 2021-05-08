Affidavit: Man arrested after chasing wife with sledgehammer, threatening to kill her

Ricardo Hinojosa has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online booking records.

SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly chasing his wife around with a sledgehammer and threatening to kill her after she told him she wanted a divorce, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ricardo Hinojosa has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online booking records.

Investigators said his wife claimed she was packing some of her belongings at their residence in the 5000 block of Wood Oak on April 5, after telling Hinojosa she wanted to start the process for a divorce.

When the pair was on their way to church, they got into an argument and Hinojosa got out of the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit. His wife then drove to a Walmart store to pick up some boxes and tape before she went home to start packing, according to police.

Eventually, Hinojosa walked back home and saw his wife was packing a craft machine. Police said he tried to take the machine away from her and followed her into the garage when he grabbed a two-handed sledgehammer.

Ad

According to the affidavit, Hinojosa followed his wife back inside with the sledgehammer and told her he was going to kill her.

His wife called 911 as she went back into the garage and she hit her car alarm to alert neighbors of the incident, according to police.

Hinojosa saw his wife on the phone and threw the sledgehammer to the ground, got into his vehicle and fled the scene, the affidavit states. Authorities said he almost caused a car accident as he fled.

According to court records, Hinojosa was arrested May 7 and his bond is set at $65,000. He is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail.

More on KSAT:

Do you know these women? They may be connected to a Northwest Side shooting, police say

SAPD: Man hospitalized, another man arrested after argument leads to shooting on North Side