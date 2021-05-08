Mostly Cloudy icon
Do you know these women? They may be connected to a Northwest Side shooting, police say

Police say the two women know the suspect involved in the shooting

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Shooting
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Northwest Side
Images courtesy fo the San Antonio Police Department. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at a Valero gas station located at 8648 Huebner Road.

According to police, a man was talking to two women before he shot a victim, a 22-year-old man, while he was at the gas pumps.

Following the shooting, police said the man and the three women met up, fled the scene and ran across the street to a nearby apartment complex.

Police say the two women were witnesses to the crime or know the suspect involved in the shooting.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

