SAPD: Man hospitalized, another man arrested after argument leads to shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men ended in a shooting overnight, sending one of them to the hospital and the other into San Antonio police custody.

The shooting happened around 10:34 p.m., Friday, in the 1500 block of Jackson Keller.

Police said the two men were arguing in the parking lot of the Mediterranean Villa Apartments after having argued earlier in the day.

One of the men accused the other of vandalizing his vehicle, according to officials. The man denied the accusation, pulled a gun, and shot the other man, police said.

The man was shot in the arm, but was able to get away and call for help across the street, officials said.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found the man that was shot in front of a home on Antler Drive.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The shooter was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

