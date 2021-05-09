SpaceX is letting future space travelers pay for their flights with Dogecoin

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 30: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft attached takes off from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley lifted off today on an inaugural flight and will be the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dogecoin is literally going to the moon.

Geometric Energy Corporation, a Canadian-based intellectual property, manufacturing, and logistics firm with divisions, including energy and space, announced Sunday that the first-ever commercial flight to the moon will be paid entirely with Dogecoin.

According to a press release by the company, Geometric Energy Corporation’s DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will involve Geometric Space Corporation mission management collaborating with SpaceX to launch a “40kg cubesat as a rideshare on a Falcon 9 lunar payload mission in Q1 2022.”

The payload will obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on board with integrated communications and computational systems.

Geometric Energy Corporation proudly announces the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon — the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with DOGE — will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.https://t.co/V43VFLD6sp — Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) (@GeometricEnergy) May 9, 2021

“Having officially transacted with DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector,” said Geometric Energy’s Chief Executive Officer Samuel Reid.

According to the group, the transaction for the trip to the moon through Dogecoin was fast, reliable, and cryptographically secure and was “sophisticated enough to finance a commercial Moon mission in full.”

The cryptocurrency is the chosen unit of account for all lunar business between SpaceX and Geometric Energy Corporation and has now set a precedent for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

“This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce,” said SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero. “We’re excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!”

