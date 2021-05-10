Downtown restaurant cited for thawing boxed meat at room temperature

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown restaurant was written up in late March after it was found thawing meat improperly, city health records show.

El Pollo King, located in the 500 block of El Paso Street, received a score of 82 after an inspector found boxed meat being thawed at room temperature, instead of in a refrigerator, under running water or as part of the cooking process.

The establishment was also cited for having debris on the surfaces of some equipment.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Freebirds World Burrito, 20811 U.S. 281 North, 100

Wiatrek’s Meat Market, 8517 Blanco Rd., 100

Yaghi’s Pizzeria, 5910 Babcock Rd., 100

Full Belly Cafe and Bar, 427 N. FM 1604 West, 99

Hugo’s Sushi and Asian Cuisine, 7627 Culebra Rd., 99

Thundercloud Subs, 1901 Nacogdoches Rd., 98

Golden Star Cafe, 821 W. Commerce St., 97

El Valle Molino, 5658 Old Pearsall, 96

Pan & Coffee, 19298 Stone Oak Pkwy., 96

Burger Fi, 11309 Bandera Rd., 95

San Antonio Bakery, 223 Palo Alto Rd., 95

Godai Sushi Bar Restaurant, 11203 West Ave., 94

La Patrona Cafe, 1502 N. Zarzamora St., 93

Lin’s International Buffet, 7863 IH 35 South, 87

Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant, 3202 Commercial Ave., 87

Damasco Mediterranean Buffet, 4841 Fredericksburg Rd., 86

Jim’s Coffee Shop, 11006 IH 10 West, 85

El Capitan Mariscos & Taqueria, 4310 Vance Jackson, 84

Las Palapas, 1564 N. FM 1604 East, 84

Vida Mia, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 84

El Pollo King, 527 El Paso St., 82

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

