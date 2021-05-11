Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 11: Metro Health reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 220,054 total COVID-19 cases and 3,400 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 125 new cases as of Tuesday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 210 patients are hospitalized, 68 are in the intensive care unit and 34 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 808,446 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 626,798 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

